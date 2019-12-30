Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $108.58

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup set a $130.00 price target on Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total value of $284,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $128.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 2.09. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. Analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.