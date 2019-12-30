Analysts Set NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) PT at $7.29

Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NPTN shares. ValuEngine lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NYSE NPTN opened at $8.71 on Friday. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $420.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 9.10% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $439,273 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,666,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 347,176 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 215,815 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 693,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.