Analysts Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) PT at $82.50

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 target price on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $80.84 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 135.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.