Analysts Set Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Target Price at $43.40

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:SE opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46. SEA has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.43.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. SEA had a negative return on equity of 104.70% and a negative net margin of 86.49%. The business’s revenue was up 214.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

