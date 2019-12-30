Analysts Set Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Price Target at $24.25

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

STML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

STML traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. 18,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

