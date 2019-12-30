Analysts Set TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Target Price at $14.25

Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 48.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

