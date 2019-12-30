Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nestlé (NESN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nestlé (VTX: NESN) in the last few weeks:

12/26/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 118 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 120 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Nestlé was given a new CHF 115 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

