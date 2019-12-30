Analyzing SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) & CareView Communications (NASDAQ:CRVW)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) and CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareView Communications has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.9% of CareView Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and CareView Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International -43.99% -6.87% -4.63% CareView Communications -214.71% N/A -167.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaChange International and CareView Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 1 1 0 2.50 CareView Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaChange International and CareView Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $62.40 million 2.39 -$38.00 million ($0.39) -10.36 CareView Communications $6.10 million 0.16 -$16.08 million N/A N/A

CareView Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaChange International.

Summary

SeaChange International beats CareView Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it offers Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer on-premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, and sales representatives and partners, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. The company serves cable system and satellite operators, as well as telecommunications and media companies. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About CareView Communications

CareView Communications, Inc. provides products and on-demand application services for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers SecureView module to monitor and record bedside activity in the patient's room; NurseView module to view monitored rooms from the nurse's station; PhysicianView module to view patients from any personal computer; Virtual Bed Rails and Virtual Chair Rails fall prevention modules; Fall Management Program to separately file, identify, and research the activity of patients; and timed rounding modules to help nursing staff monitor patients. It also provides Sitter Management Program to monitor patient rooms from nursing station or mobile device; BedView module to monitor the status and availability of facility beds remotely; delivery mechanism for patient education materials; FacilityView module that monitors and records activity in any area that the hospital would desire security cameras to be placed; monitoring system for nursing alerts and reminders; and ulcer management systems. In addition, the company offers CareView Connect, a communications device and mobile monitoring system used with handheld mobile devices; NICUView that provides a live continual feed from the neo-natal intensive care unit allowing parents, friends, or families to view the newborn and obtain clinical information from home; and broadcast systems to broadcast various educational, informational, and service communications to patients and guests. Further, it offers guest services packages, which include PatientView module that allows family members and friends to monitor and videoconference with them in their private rooms; NetView, which allows the patient access to the Internet; MovieView module that provides a selection of movies access to patient, family and/or friends; and BabyView module that allows mothers to view their newborn child. CareView Communications, Inc. is based in Lewisville, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.