Analyzing Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Aemetis (OTCMKTS:AMTX)

Wave Sync (OTCMKTS:WAYS) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Sync and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Sync N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -21.41% N/A -36.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wave Sync and Aemetis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Sync $90,000.00 13.18 -$5.61 million N/A N/A Aemetis $171.53 million 0.11 -$33.02 million N/A N/A

Wave Sync has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wave Sync and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Sync 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Wave Sync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Aemetis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Wave Sync has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wave Sync beats Aemetis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Sync

Wave Sync Corp., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, and proliferation of next generation debit and credit cards for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers its products by employing secured encryption transmitted through audio wave technology. It also supplies and sells electronic inlays embedded with audio chips and other modules to card manufacturers. The company is based in Randolph, New Jersey.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol plant in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

