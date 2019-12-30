Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Andersons has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Andersons stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Andersons has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $806.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Andersons will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,993.00. Also, insider Joseph E. Mcneely bought 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,576.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,649 shares of company stock worth $543,299. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

