Ankr (ANKR) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bgogo, Bithumb and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $6.24 million and $1.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $440.76 or 0.06004792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029870 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036546 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Bilaxy, KuCoin, Binance DEX, ABCC, Coinone, Coinall, Upbit, Coinsuper, Bitinka, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Bithumb, IDEX, Huobi Korea, BitMax and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

