Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Receives $322.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anthem from $371.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $306.42 on Friday. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.62 and a 200-day moving average of $275.93.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 9,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $2,584,098.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,490.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,470,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,850,000 after acquiring an additional 146,654 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 101.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,821,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,514,000 after buying an additional 1,921,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,530,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,582,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,848,000 after buying an additional 219,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 33.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,437,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

