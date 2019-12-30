APIS Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $255,260.00 (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One APIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. APIS has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and $255,260.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIS has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIS alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000612 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001234 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

APIS Token Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,964,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official.

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.