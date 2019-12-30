Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.69 Million

Analysts expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to post $69.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.50 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Appian posted sales of $60.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $265.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $266.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $308.61 million, with estimates ranging from $305.15 million to $311.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Appian.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.16.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 0.92. Appian has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $141,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,191.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $760,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,032 shares in the company, valued at $191,600.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,595. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 39.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 1,432.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 242.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Appian (APPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.