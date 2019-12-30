ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 28th total of 264,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, Director Mark W. Mealy purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Also, insider Jackson James 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 78.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter valued at $331,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.44. 12,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,633. The company has a market cap of $66.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

