Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the November 28th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 872,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 250,000 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 50,583 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Archrock stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 15,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,155. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $244.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AROC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

