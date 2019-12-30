Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Update

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,700 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 253,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCE. ThornTree Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 112.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 127,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after buying an additional 99,989 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 38.5% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 60,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arco Platform will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

