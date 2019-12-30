Arionum Price Down 31.5% Over Last Week (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Arionum has traded down 31.5% against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $104,620.00 and approximately $66,127.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,287.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.37 or 0.01817130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.86 or 0.02867049 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00586310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00635526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063356 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00390817 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.