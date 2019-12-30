Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Arlington Asset Investment were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Arlington Asset Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 610.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 51.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $218.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. Analysts forecast that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.31%. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

