Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Update

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 28th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 595,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.86.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,071 shares in the company, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $84.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

