Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 372,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 148,633.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 271.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 169.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

