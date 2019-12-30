Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 28th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Asanko Gold news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 41,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $27,380.13. Also, insider Schlederer John purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Insiders have purchased 213,032 shares of company stock worth $137,576 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,802,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 809,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 5,886.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 588,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Valley Gold LLC raised its holdings in Asanko Gold by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 24,578,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,909 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Asanko Gold stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Asanko Gold has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

