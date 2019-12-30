ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 803,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,316. ASGN has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $71.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 53.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 68,001 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 19.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 13.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 69.1% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

