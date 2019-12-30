ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ASGN has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.17.

ASGN stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.75. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 98,775 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

