ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.75

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.75 and last traded at $71.75, with a volume of 78668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.92.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.20 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 380.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 625,197 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at about $17,977,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 32.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

