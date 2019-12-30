Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading Up 3.4%

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s share price was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 1,918,231 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

About Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.