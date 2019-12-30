AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 28th total of 806,100 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at $372,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.38. 451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,848. AssetMark Financial has a 1 year low of $22.87 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.