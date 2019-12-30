Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also given Astrotech an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Astrotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Astrotech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,787. Astrotech has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral Images Corporation. The Astro Scientific segment manufactures chemical detection and analysis instrumentation that detects and identifies trace amounts of explosives and narcotics.

