Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

ATNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Athenex stock opened at $15.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Athenex has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.02.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $60,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,055,959 shares in the company, valued at $31,048,543.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 67,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $691,714.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 731,524 shares of company stock valued at $10,176,045 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Athenex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

