ATLANT Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $2,099.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATLANT has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00190980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.01321909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00122950 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

