Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $129,761.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Atonomi token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Atonomi

ATMI is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, BitForex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

