Auctus (AUC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Auctus has a market capitalization of $82,269.00 and approximately $61.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00193557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01349416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025541 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123831 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,850,265 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

