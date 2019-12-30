Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point set a $8.00 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 825.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.04. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

