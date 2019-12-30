Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Update

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 28th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.19.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $185.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.41 and a 200-day moving average of $159.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,685.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.90. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $121.12 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.