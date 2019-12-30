Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.83 Million

Analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post sales of $177.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $180.90 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $169.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $686.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.80 million to $690.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $737.25 million, with estimates ranging from $734.60 million to $742.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 305.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVNS opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

