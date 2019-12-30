Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Avenue Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ATXI opened at $9.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of -0.43. Avenue Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.