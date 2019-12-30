Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Shares Down 12.5%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd (CVE:AVU)’s share price dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 238,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 118,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.16.

About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It has eight exploration licenses in three countries, including five in Portugal, two in Kosovo, and one in Germany.

