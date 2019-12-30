Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 28th total of 5,100,000 shares. Approximately 31.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 568,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $6,222,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 795,000 shares of company stock worth $16,780,150 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter worth $742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

