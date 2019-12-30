Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Short Interest Down 12.3% in December

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 19.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management III LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 543,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $101.98 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.68 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.70.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.