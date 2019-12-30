Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.41

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.41 and last traded at $43.21, with a volume of 5193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of -0.54.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul SA will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $216,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Azul during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Azul during the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

