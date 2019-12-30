BaaSid (BAAS) One Day Volume Tops $47,968.00

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One BaaSid token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $47,968.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00191087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01300296 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122676 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,893,025,852 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

