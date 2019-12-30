Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Receives GBX 321.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 321.25 ($4.23).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,649.

LON:BBY opened at GBX 267.60 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.57. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 16.62. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a one year high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.