Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Purchases $17,116.32 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,486 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $17,116.32.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,286 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $15,805.14.

On Friday, December 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 1,803 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $5,192.64.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,782 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68.

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

