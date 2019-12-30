Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 769,700 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMA. Itau BBA Securities reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.70. 15,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.