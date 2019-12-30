Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Short Interest Update

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the November 28th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOCH. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.41 on Monday. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $207.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 452,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

