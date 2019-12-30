Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 109400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Banyan Gold Company Profile (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Banyan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banyan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.