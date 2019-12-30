Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Short Interest Update

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 770,900 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 690,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

In other Barnes Group news, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 226.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.34. 1,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,894. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

