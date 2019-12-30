Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Bata has a total market cap of $20,604.00 and $234.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last week, Bata has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00585487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009662 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

