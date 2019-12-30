Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHC. Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,318,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,133,000 after buying an additional 1,616,428 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 112.4% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,515,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 801,760 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 72.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,486,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 622,200 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $14,667,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at $14,258,000. Institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

BHC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 104,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

