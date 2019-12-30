Bayan Token (BYT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $153.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Bayan Token token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00010669 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, Bayan Token has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bayan Token has a market cap of $185,346.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00191332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01305307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bayan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

